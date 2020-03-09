Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Taylor Road Baptist Church
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Taylor Road Baptist Church
Resources
Larry Norred Obituary
Larry Norred

Montgomery - Larry Cameron Norred went to be with his Heavenly Father on March 8, 2020. He retired from the Automobile Industry and retired a Lieutenant Colonel after 30 years with the Army National Guard. Larry loved spending time growing his vegetable garden, hunting ducks with Hank, his beloved hunting sidekick dog, and Southern Gospel music. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Virginia and his sister, Beverly McCartney; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Cameron Norred; two brothers, Sony and Gary Norred; sister, Sharon Norred; and parents, Massie and Ruby Norred. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at Taylor Road Baptist Church at 2:00PM. Visitation will begin at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Taylor Road Baptist Church library.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
