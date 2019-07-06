|
|
Launeal Dorminey Smith
Prattville - SMITH, Launeal Dorminey, 97, resident of Prattville, AL, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Prattville Memorial with a team of loved ones inspiring and Pastor Dave Burns officiating.
Visitation will be held on Monday in our chapel at Prattville Memorial from 11:30 until 12:00 p.m. with service beginning at 12 noon.
As Ms. Smith receives her reward in Heaven, loved ones received the rewards of Launeal Smith. For these rewards, we cannot repay her, but we know that she "will be rewarded at the resurrection of the righteous."
Ms. Smith was preceded in death by her parents, Shade Young Dorminey and Belle Mims Dorminey; son, Michael Lee Smith; daughter, Sarita Smith Kent; two sisters, Thomasine LeCroy, Lafoyle Gore; one brother, Shade Young Dorminey Jr.
She is survived by her son, James Myron Smith; daughter, Marcia Jane Smith; daughter-in-law, Donna Deason Smith; son-in-law, Julius Clint Kent; brother, JauDon Dorminey (Janice); four grandchildren, Marnie Smith Dillon Nash (Doug), James Myron Smith Jr., Michael Benjamin Smith, Joshua Smith; four great-grandchildren, Madeleine Maclou Dillon, William Magee Dillon, Marguerite Mellette Dillon, Michael Ian Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Her impact on the community of Prattville, a place which she was proud to call home. was remarkable, and she pioneered and participated in many City activities.
A devout Christian, she was a Long time Member of First Baptist Church. Her roots go so deep with this church that she attended at its original location on Tichnor Street, as well as it's current location on 3rd Street was she remained an active member. She was a contributing member of the same Sunday school class for over 60 years.
She was a 6 decade member of Down to Earth Garden Club, which gave her a platform to teach others how to nourish plants until they flourish.
She was loyal to activities and enjoyed 6 decades in a supper club, a social organization of which she was a founding member.
She was a founding member of The Spinners, a service organization, and upon her death was last surviving member.
In addition, she was a 60 year member of the Prattville Domino club.
Mrs. Smith love your community and participated in as many things vows for her interest in things and in her heartfelt love for others.
Often at the helm of these activities, she appreciated the people she met along the way and the people that she encountered appreciated her for the justness of her calls, the force of her. Example, and her temper and qualities of humility and restraint.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the City of Prattville, and is thankful for the impact she caused and received from this community..
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 6, 2019