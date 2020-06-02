Laura Vann Moraski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Vann Moraski

Greeneville - Laura Vann Moraski, 90, of Greeneville, formerly of Montgomery, AL passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband, Lt. Col Robert L. Moraski USAF (retired); 2 sisters: Mary Olive Johnson, and Bessie Winfield.

Family and friends are asked to meet Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10AM, at Jeffers Funeral Service Downtown to go in procession to the 11AM graveside service at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.

Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences on our website at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call our office at 423-639-2141 and we will sign the register book for you. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved