Laura Vann Moraski
Greeneville - Laura Vann Moraski, 90, of Greeneville, formerly of Montgomery, AL passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Lt. Col Robert L. Moraski USAF (retired); 2 sisters: Mary Olive Johnson, and Bessie Winfield.
Family and friends are asked to meet Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10AM, at Jeffers Funeral Service Downtown to go in procession to the 11AM graveside service at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences on our website at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call our office at 423-639-2141 and we will sign the register book for you. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Greeneville - Laura Vann Moraski, 90, of Greeneville, formerly of Montgomery, AL passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Lt. Col Robert L. Moraski USAF (retired); 2 sisters: Mary Olive Johnson, and Bessie Winfield.
Family and friends are asked to meet Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10AM, at Jeffers Funeral Service Downtown to go in procession to the 11AM graveside service at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences on our website at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call our office at 423-639-2141 and we will sign the register book for you. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.