Laura Wright
Montgomery - LAURA "T" Merle Jones, age 86, went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2020. She was the 12th and last child of Edward Henry Jones and Merle McWilliams, born May 18, 1933 Darlington, Wilcox Co., Alabama. The Jones family moved from Camden to Montgomery in 1943 where she completed her secondary education, graduating from Sidney Lanier high school in 1951. After working three years with the state, she married first Lieutenant John Calvin Wright, October 30, 1954, First Presbyterian Church, Montgomery, Alabama. They were married 63 years and were blessed with four children and 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Military assignments sent the Wrights from Alabama to Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Paris, and Hawaii. "T"s Christian faith was an important part of her life. She served in the church, sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. God's love was exemplified through her life and her care for others. "Well done my good and faithful servant". She loved tennis, bowling, playing the piano and singing. She is survived by: daughter Gina (Paul), son John (Sharon), daughter Laura, daughter Kitty (Mike). Grandchildren: Paul and John Mielke. John, Chris, Lauren Wright, Tessa Ross, Nelson, Wesley, Cassie Pettit. Jessica Rhoads, Kit Williams, Laura Williams as well as many Jones nieces and nephews. Due to the Health concerns related to the Corona Virus, services have been limited to a family only graveside. The family appreciates all the support that they have been shown. On line condolences may be shared at: www.leak-mc.org.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020