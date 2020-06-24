Laurens AllenMontgomery - Laurens "Larry" Allen, born Laurens Irving Israel, passed away on June 23, 2020, surrounded by his family and loving caregivers, two weeks shy of his 100th birthday. He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Marjorie Martin Allen (Stamford, CT); his children Carolyn Bern (sp. Dr. Jeffrey Bern) and Dr. Andrew Allen; his grandchildren Aaron Bern (sp. Jessica), Anna Bern, and Sydney Allen; and his great grandsons Ethan and Jackson Bern. As part of the "Greatest Generation," Larry was born in Bessemer, AL in 1920, growing up during the Great Depression. He was a World War II veteran, taking part in the Normandy Invasion on Omaha Beach. Upon returning from the War, Larry devoted his life to professional sports broadcasting as a respected producer and statistician for the New York Yankees alongside his brother Mel Allen, Voice of the Yankees. He additionally covered college and pro football. During the 1951 baseball season, he was play by play announcer for the Cleveland Indians. Due to COVID-19, Mr. Allen will be temporarily interred at Greenwood Cemetery on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 9:30 am in a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mel Allen Endowed Scholarship Fund, the University of Alabama, PO Box 870101, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487, (205) 348-5370.