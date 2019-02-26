Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Laurie McLean
Montgomery - Laurie Ann McLean passed away on February 21, 2019, at the age of 64. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Lee E. Waters. She is survived by her husband, Robert B. McLean; her sister, brother and niece, Patti Alexander, Lee E. Waters, and Julianna Waters, all of Dothan, Alabama.

Visitation will be held at Leak Memory Chapel on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 11:00am followed by a Graveside Service at 12:00pm at Greenwood Cemetery. Laurie enjoyed several hobbies. She liked watching religious programs on television, shopping at local stores, and taking rides around Montgomery. Taking care of her husband was always a priority for her. Her favorite pastime was playing with her cat. She adored cats and enjoyed visiting the local animal shelter and loving on the lonely, needy cats. She also volunteered in various local social agencies in an effort to help those less fortunate than she was. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 26, 2019
