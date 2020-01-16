Services
Mrs. Lavelle McClain

Marietta, Ga - Mrs. Lavelle McClain, A Resident of Marietta, Ga formerly of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1:00 PM from Mt. Zion AME Zion Church, Pastor Clause Shuford, officiating. Burial will follow in Eastwood Cemetery, Mrs. McClain will lie in state one hour prior to services, Phillips-Riley Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
