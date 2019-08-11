Services
1936 - 2019
Lawrence Reid Obituary
Lawrence Reid

Montgomery - Lawrence H. Reid, age 83, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Lawrence was born on July 8, 1936 in Sheffield, Alabama to the late Mr. Alva Reid and Mrs. Alievia Garrison Reid. He graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1956 with a Bachelors of Engineering. He served as a Civil Engineer for the Federal Highway Administration until his retirement. He and his wife were active members of Gateway Baptist Church. Lawrence is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Wynelle Williamson Reid; his son, Glenn Alan Reid, his wife Brigitte and their children, Zach, Virginia, and Olivia; his daughter, Linda Reid Barrett, her husband Keith and their children, Ashley, Austin, and Andrew; and his sister, Louise Cox. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made in memory of Mr. Reid to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation to honor his loving wife. The family will receive friends and family Monday, August 12, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at Leak Memory Funeral Home with burial at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 11, 2019
