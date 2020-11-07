Lawrence Stewart Vinson
Lawrence Stewart Vinson passed away on November 2, 2020, at Bethany House in Auburn, following an illness.
Larry was the son of the late Gordon and Mary Kate Stewart Vinson of Prattville and the brother of the late Richard G. Vinson. He is survived by his nephew, Richard Vinson and his niece Julie Vinson Clark and their families. He is also survived by his cousins Carolyn Stewart Reynolds, Louise Stewart Baldwin, Nadine Posey, Jason Posey, Wesley Posey, Barbara Dozier, Jeanne Clayton, Ellen Mayer, Jessica Knight, Chuck Pinson, Thomas Mayer, Troup Clayton and Lydia Clayton.
Larry received a B.S. in Mathematics from Huntingdon College and an M. Ed. from Auburn Montgomery. He also studied Industrial Design at Auburn University. After college, Larry lived in Boulder, Colorado, where he designed solar heating equipment. At the time of his death, he was employed at The Montgomery Academy as the Assistant Director of Technology following 24 years as Director of Technology.
Larry was an active member of St Mark's Episcopal Church in Prattville where he sang in the 8:30 choir, participated in the St Mark's Players' productions and provided tech support. He travelled widely in this country and in Europe and was a talented photographer. In his well-lived life he had raced MGs, served as a volunteer firefighter, played bridge, learned Italian, and was the go-to guy for all things Apple. Larry's family and his many friends will miss his kindness, wit, and genuine interest in the world and people around him.
Plans for a memorial service will be shared at a later date. Donations in Larry's memory may be directed to St Mark's Episcopal Church, The Montgomery Academy, The Prattville/Autauga Humane Society, or the charity of one's choice
.