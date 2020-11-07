1/
Lawrence Stewart Vinson
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Stewart Vinson

Lawrence Stewart Vinson passed away on November 2, 2020, at Bethany House in Auburn, following an illness.

Larry was the son of the late Gordon and Mary Kate Stewart Vinson of Prattville and the brother of the late Richard G. Vinson. He is survived by his nephew, Richard Vinson and his niece Julie Vinson Clark and their families. He is also survived by his cousins Carolyn Stewart Reynolds, Louise Stewart Baldwin, Nadine Posey, Jason Posey, Wesley Posey, Barbara Dozier, Jeanne Clayton, Ellen Mayer, Jessica Knight, Chuck Pinson, Thomas Mayer, Troup Clayton and Lydia Clayton.

Larry received a B.S. in Mathematics from Huntingdon College and an M. Ed. from Auburn Montgomery. He also studied Industrial Design at Auburn University. After college, Larry lived in Boulder, Colorado, where he designed solar heating equipment. At the time of his death, he was employed at The Montgomery Academy as the Assistant Director of Technology following 24 years as Director of Technology.

Larry was an active member of St Mark's Episcopal Church in Prattville where he sang in the 8:30 choir, participated in the St Mark's Players' productions and provided tech support. He travelled widely in this country and in Europe and was a talented photographer. In his well-lived life he had raced MGs, served as a volunteer firefighter, played bridge, learned Italian, and was the go-to guy for all things Apple. Larry's family and his many friends will miss his kindness, wit, and genuine interest in the world and people around him.

Plans for a memorial service will be shared at a later date. Donations in Larry's memory may be directed to St Mark's Episcopal Church, The Montgomery Academy, The Prattville/Autauga Humane Society, or the charity of one's choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
(334) 749-8700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved