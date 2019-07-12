|
|
Baby Layla Tranae Edwards
Deatsville - Baby Layla Tranae Edwards age 2 went back to the Lord on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Benjamin Russell Children's Hospital in Birmingham, AL. This little light and joy was born July 7, 2017 in Montgomery, AL to Quintin and Tarnisha Edwards. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home. Interment in St. James Cemetery, Deatsville, AL. Layla leaves to cherish her memory loving parents Quintin and Tarnisha Edwards, Deatsville, AL; sister, Tiana Edwards, Deatsville, AL; Maternal Grandparents, Ronnie and Betty Boykin, Montgomery, AL; Fraternal Grandparents, Daniel and Annie Edwards, Deatsville, AL; two aunts, LaToya Edwards, Deatsville, AL and Bridgett Boykin, Montgomery, AL; one uncle, Roderick Boykin, Montgomery, AL; devoted cousins, Denisha Reeves, Deatsville, AL, Ariyah Boykin and Javeon Holmes both of Montgomery, AL and a host of great aunts, great uncles, cousins and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 12, 2019