LCDR Edward A. Grouby, Jr.
Prattville - LCDR Edward A. Grouby, Jr., USN Ret., 92, a longtime resident of Prattville, Alabama passed away peacefully on Thursday, January, 2, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Frances Beck Grouby; his two children, Edward Arthur "Chip" Grouby, III (Gina) of Opelika; Cindy Grouby Key (Jim) of Gulf Shores; his beloved grandchildren, Sarah Key Cascio (Joseph) of Birmingham; Julie Key Scott (Tyler) of Daphne; Martlynn Grouby of Opelika; and great granddaughters Frances Cascio and Clara James Cascio, both of Birmingham; two grandsons Jacob Davis and Dylon Brownlow; two sisters, Betty G. Milldrum of Eufalau and Dianne G. Reynolds (Wayne) of Montgomery, as well as several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by three sons, Robert Keith Grouby and Kenneth Lee Grouby, infant son James Edward Grouby, and his parents, Judge Edward Arthur Grouby, Sr. and Rose Saunders Grouby.
He attended Starke Military Academy and graduated from Autauga County High School, Prattville, Alabama. He received his BS degree from Troy State, Troy, Alabama. He attended graduate school at The University of Alabama and then entered the Naval Cadet program in Pensacola, Florida. He received his wings of gold at NAS Corpus Christie TX. He served in several fighter squadrons and was safety officer at NAS Milton, Florida where he received several safety awards. He served aboard the historic aircraft carrier, The Shangri-La, named by President Roosevelt. He was Officer In Charge of the 6th Naval District Manpower Validation Team which did surveys at the Pentagon, Naples, Italy, Gitmo, and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and was Commanding officer of VU-6 Virginia, Beach, Virginia. He retired from CINABATRA staff NAS Pensacola, Florida and returned to Prattville where he entered the family business, Grouby Furniture Company. He was elected the first president of the Downtown Merchant Association, was president of the Lions Club, and received the highest award from the Lions Club, the Melvin Jones Fellow award. He was also a member of the Masons, , the American Legion, and was the treasurer of the local chapter of the AARP. Ed was president of the Alabama Jurisdiction of Woodmen of the World and on the national legislative and judicial committees. He served three terms in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1978 - 1990.
Ed was a man of great faith who served as a deacon, an usher, and was a member of the Friendship Sunday School class of First Baptist Church of Prattville.
His favorite past times were entertaining family and friends at his home in Orange Beach, Alabama, and watching Alabama and Troy football. He will be truly missed by his family and friends. He was one of God's humble servants.
The funeral will be held at the First Baptist Church, Prattville, Alabama, on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at 2:00pm. The family will receive friends at 12:30pm.
Officiating the service will be Dr. Travis Coleman, Dr. Peyton Hill, Reverend David Burns, and Reverend Nathan Harris. The burial will be held with military honors at Prattville Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.
Pall Bearers: Bob Beck, Tom Milldrum , Benjie Beck, Brian Horton, John Vandiver, Earnest Edwards.
Honorary Pall Bearers: Mayor Bill Gillespie, Probate Judge Kim Kervin, State Representative Will Dismukes, Jim Byard, Tom Newton, Buddy Buckner, Norman Anderson, Sr. Kenneth Hemphill, Tom Reinhart.
His Navy Brothers:Jack Smith, Herbert Burton, Pete Waldon, Bob King, Henry Brothers
Members of the Friendship Sunday School Class, Members of the Prattville Lions Club
Memorials may be sent to the Fran and Ed Grouby Troy University Scholarship Fund: PO Box 681603, Prattville, AL 36068 or to Alabama Baptist Children Home: PO Box 361767, Birmingham, AL 35236 or to the .
"I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him."
- Abraham Lincoln
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020