Leanda Reid JenkinsJENKINS, Leanda Reid, 79, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Born on May 11, 1944 to Frank Eugene and Gladys Hall Stubbs in Sandersville, GA. Mrs. Jenkins was graduate of Southwest High School, Atlanta, GA in 1959 and Emory University in 1963. Leanda had a real passion for the buying, selling and collecting of antiques, arts and ceramics. She scoured through thrift stores and estate sales all over the southeast looking for treasures. Leanda was a devout Christian at United Methodist Church in Elberton, GA. She was a loving wife and mother. Mrs. Jenkins was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Barbara Matthews. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Charles Jenkins; one daughter, Katharine Tullos (Gene, Jr.); one son, David Allan Jenkins; extended family and friends.