Montgomery - Mrs. LeCretia Snow Middleton 48 of Montgomery, AL passed away on March 23, 2020. A Private Funeral Service Due to the state ordinance in regards to COVID-19 will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. from the First Baptist Church of Greater Washington Park with Rev. Willie Welch III officiating. A private burial ceremony will follow at the Sweet Cannon Baptist Church Cemetery, Tuskegee, AL. Services will be streamed live via Facebook. A public visitation in accordance to the State ordinance will take place at First Baptist Church of Greater Washington Park on Friday, March 27, 2020 from 5pm.-6:45 p.m.

