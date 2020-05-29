Lee And Stephanie Courson
Montgomery - Courson, Lee and Stephanie, both of Montgomery, AL, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM at Leak Memory Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service for the Courson's will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 2:00PM at Leak Memory Chapel. Their service will also be broadcast with Facebook Live on the Leak Memory Chapel Facebook page. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19, the family asks that only close friends and family members attend the service on Monday. Lee and Stephanie were high school sweethearts and would have celebrated their 41st year of marriage this year. They were members at First Baptist Church of Montgomery and were the owners of Carol's Carpet. They loved Auburn football and spending time at the beach. Lee and Stephanie loved their family, especially their grandsons, Colt and Case. Lee and Stephanie touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all that knew them. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Betty Courson; and brother, Mark Courson. Stephanie was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Brown. They are survived by three children; Thomas Courson, Drew Courson and Laura Fountain (Brad); grandsons, Colt and Case Fountain; Lee's sister, Sandra Courson Perdue (Jim); Stephanie's sisters, Felicia Atnip (Robby), Belinda Yarbrough (Mike), Teresa Norris; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Landmark Church RSVP or to Auburn University in memory of Lee and Stephanie Courson.






