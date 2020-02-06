Services
Ridout's-Brown-Service Prattville Chapel
347 East Main Street
Prattville, AL 36067
(334) 365-5982
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ridout's-Brown-Service Prattville Chapel
347 East Main Street
Prattville, AL 36067
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Ridout's-Brown-Service Prattville Chapel
347 East Main Street
Prattville, AL 36067
View Map
Prattville - Doan, Lee Ann, 74, a longtime resident of Prattville, Al passed away Wednesday February 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward L. and Florence Starnes. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Henry C. "Chuck" Doan, and her children: Gregory M. Martin of Portland, Oregon and Dawn M. Hunter of Prattville, Al and her grandson US Army SSgt. Gavin M. Hunter currently serving in Afghanistan. She was born in Ft. Worth, Texas and lived a full life in multiple locations all over the United States. She has relatives, friends and "brothers" and "sisters" around the country. Her life with 4 footed companions was filled with joy, laughs and camaraderie with her friends from Agility, Obedience, and Therapy dog experiences. Serving as President and longtime member of the Montgomery Alabama Dog Obedience Club brought her full circle in serving her community and doing the things she loved. Services will be held at Ridout's Prattville Chapel on Monday February 10, 2020 at 10:00 am. Visitation will be from 9:00 until 10:00 am, burial will follow at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Al. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Prattville/Autauga County Humane Society.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
