Lee Jackson Powell 'Jack'



On Saturday, November 28, 2020 Lee Jackson Powell 'Jack', loving husband, father and grandfather, died peacefully at home at the age of 81.



Jack was born August 22, 1939 in Lake Charles, Louisiana to Mary Mitchell and John Miller Powell. He was educated at the University of Alabama graduating in 1961 and was a proud member of ATO fraternity. Following college Jack served in the U.S. Army.



Jack started his professional career in sales with IBM. He then moved to Merrill Lynch, Equitable and finally Memphis, TN based Morgan Keegan where he was manager of Corporate Syndicate and an institutional equity salesman.



On August 25, 1962 he married his high school sweetheart Judy Helberg Justice. They raised two sons, Lee Jackson Powell, Jr 'Lee' and Edwin Biggio Powell 'Biggs'.



Jack was a voracious reader, collector of rare books, movie buff, investor, traveler, oenophile, chef, restaurant critic, tennis player and golfer. Well known for his wit, laughter and beloved friendships, Jack was a member of the Memphis Country Club, the Memphis Hunt & Polo Club, Sea Island Golf Club, Ocean Forest, Frederica and the Bond Club of New York. Jack was also a member of the Magna Charta. In the late 70's Jack proclaimed himself Tennessee Chili Champion and competed in the World Championship Chili Cook-off for ten years in Texas and California. In 1984 Jack participated in the Moscow Goodwill Games marathon with the goal of not being the last runner out of Leningrad Stadium. He was a proud member of Chevaliers du Tastevin, joining the Memphis chapitre in the early 70's. He rose to Grand Pilier General in 2011 representing all the chapitres in the United States for the Burgundy wine organization. Jack loved life and lived it to its fullest.



Jack is survived by his wife, Judy Powell of Memphis, TN and Saint Simons Island, GA and his children Lee (Loren) Powell of Memphis, TN and Biggs Powell of Charleston, SC. He adored and was adored by his grandchildren, Lillie Dearing Powell 'Lillie', Lee Jackson Powell, III 'Jack' of Memphis, TN and Gladys Garrott Powell 'Gigi' of Charleston, SC and by his brother, John Miller Powell, Jr. (Peggy) of Fairhope, AL and sister Mary Powell Vaughan (John) of Dothan, AL.



A family service will be held in December 2020 and a celebration of Jack's life will be held in the spring of 2021.



The family requests that memorials be sent to Idlewild Presbyterian Church, Memphis, TN, the Church Health Center, Memphis, TN, Hand in Hand of Glynn, P.O. Box 2452, Brunswick, GA 31520 or a charity of the donor's choosing.









