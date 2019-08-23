Services
Gassett Funeral Home
204 E Charles Ave
Wetumpka, AL 36092
(334) 567-8433
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gassett Funeral Home
204 E Charles Ave
Wetumpka, AL 36092
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Gassett Funeral Home
204 E Charles Ave
Wetumpka, AL 36092
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Floyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Linn Floyd Ii


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Linn Floyd Ii Obituary
Lee Linn Floyd, II

Montgomery - FLOYD, Lee Linn II, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 46. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Gassett Funeral Home Chapel with Wes Abrams officiating. Lee is preceded in death by his son Cody Lee Floyd. He is survived by his wife Shana Floyd; parents Lee & Vicki Floyd; stepson Austin Benstine; siblings Robi Floyd and Daniel Floyd. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now