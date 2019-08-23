|
|
Lee Linn Floyd, II
Montgomery - FLOYD, Lee Linn II, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 46. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Gassett Funeral Home Chapel with Wes Abrams officiating. Lee is preceded in death by his son Cody Lee Floyd. He is survived by his wife Shana Floyd; parents Lee & Vicki Floyd; stepson Austin Benstine; siblings Robi Floyd and Daniel Floyd. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 23, 2019