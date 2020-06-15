Mr. Lee Mathews
Montgomery - Mathews, Mr. Lee, " Buster" A resident of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 12:00 Noon from Hillside Baptist Church Rev. James Myers, Pastor and Pastor Devontae Haigler, officiating Mr. Mathews will lie in state one hour prior services, Mr. Mathews will lie in repose on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 1-6PM at Phillips-Riley Funeral Home.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.