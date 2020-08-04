Lehman Alan Weeks, Jr.



Montgomery - Lehman Alan Weeks, Jr, 74, born in Montgomery, AL on October 31, 1945, passed away on Friday, July 31, in Huntsville, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents Lehman Alan Weeks, Sr and Voncile Weeks, and his sister, Alice King. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Law of Wetumpka, AL, his son Forrest Lehman Weeks (Melissa) of Huntsville, AL, and his son, Loren A. Weeks of Montgomery, AL, and four grandchildren: Audrey Kirkpatrick of Columbus, MS, Caitlin Weeks and Mattie Weeks of Huntsville, AL, and Linken Weeks of Montgomery, AL, and numerous nieces and nephews. Alan was a member of Frazer United Methodist Church and a lifelong member of the Montgomery banking community. He was beloved by his family and a multitude of friends and will be truly missed by all who knew him. The interment of ashes will take place at the Frazer United Methodist Church Columbarium. Due to the current health crisis a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Transformation Montgomery, a Frazer non-profit, to help give back to the City of Montgomery through the Church, both of which Alan loved.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store