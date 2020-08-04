1/1
Lehman Alan Weeks Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lehman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lehman Alan Weeks, Jr.

Montgomery - Lehman Alan Weeks, Jr, 74, born in Montgomery, AL on October 31, 1945, passed away on Friday, July 31, in Huntsville, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents Lehman Alan Weeks, Sr and Voncile Weeks, and his sister, Alice King. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Law of Wetumpka, AL, his son Forrest Lehman Weeks (Melissa) of Huntsville, AL, and his son, Loren A. Weeks of Montgomery, AL, and four grandchildren: Audrey Kirkpatrick of Columbus, MS, Caitlin Weeks and Mattie Weeks of Huntsville, AL, and Linken Weeks of Montgomery, AL, and numerous nieces and nephews. Alan was a member of Frazer United Methodist Church and a lifelong member of the Montgomery banking community. He was beloved by his family and a multitude of friends and will be truly missed by all who knew him. The interment of ashes will take place at the Frazer United Methodist Church Columbarium. Due to the current health crisis a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Transformation Montgomery, a Frazer non-profit, to help give back to the City of Montgomery through the Church, both of which Alan loved.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Montgomery Advertiser

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved