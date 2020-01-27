|
Leonard Allen Monfee
Deatsville - MONFEE, Leonard Allen, 70, resident of Deatsville, AL passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at County Line Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Britton officiating. Burial will follow in County Line Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Monfee was loving husband, father and pawpaw that was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Mary Monfee and his brother, Tommy Monfee. Mr. Monfee is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carol Monfee; three daughters, Jennifer Monfee, Cathy Thornhill (Ed) and Melissa Brantley (Stephen); one son, Steven Monfee (April); eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dovie Hogan and Roberta Middlebrooks; extended family and many friends. Pallbearers will be Ed Thornhill, Stephen Brantley, Kenneth Sanders, Christopher Sanders, Michael Thornhill, Gavin Thornhill, Josh Wright and Buddy Wilson. The family receive friends at County Line Baptist Church on Wednesday one-hour prior to service.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020