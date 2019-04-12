Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Montgomery - Leonard Davenport, 88, passed away April 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Bryon Keith Davenport. He is survived by his wife, Fredia M. Davenport; son, Victor Davenport (Connie) and grandson, Jason Davenport. Mr. Davenport was retired Air Force where he served in both the Korean Conflict and Vietnam. Services for Mr. Davenport will be Saturday, April 13 at Leak Memory Chapel at 11 AM with the visitation at 10 AM. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice and Baptist Medical Center South for their care of Mr. Davenport.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 12, 2019
