|
|
Leroy A. Pierce
Montgomery - Leroy A. Pierce was born December 25, 1926 in Greenville, AI. He was raised in Midway, AL and attended Greenville High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from Dec. 1943 until May 1946.He also served in the U.S. Army 1951-1953. He joined the Montgomery Police Dep. 3/23/53. He retired as Deputy Chief after 29 years of service. In Jan 1982 he became Marshal of the Alabama Supreme Court. He retired in August 2001 from the court. He also worked for Classic Cadillac. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joyce Whiddon Pierce and four children, Deborah Lewis (Rick), Lisa Reeves (Jimmy), Danny Pierce (Natalie), and Donna Feemster (David), seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.He was an active member of Highland Gardens Baptist Church and served as Deacon and trustee as well as many other positions. He was a member of the Montgomery Lions club for 37 years. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and FOP. He was selected by Robert E Lee Hall of Fame as General of the year in 2011. A Celebration of Life service will be held, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel at 11:30 AM with a visitation from 10:00 - 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from July 14 to July 16, 2019