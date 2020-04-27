|
|
Leslie Watson
Leslie Booth Watson Jr., 78, passed away on April 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie Booth Sr. and Mary Claire Stuart Watson, and his brother, Charles Stuart Watson. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Nannette Jones Watson; children Carol Watson Hill (Bennie Simington), Claire Watson Corley (Ken), and Leslie B. Watson III (Staci); five grandchildren, Mason Paschall Hill Jr., Olivia Grace Simington, Catherine Stuart Corley, Jackson Thomas Corley, and Carolyn Harper Watson. Leslie was a graduate of Sidney Lanier High School and Auburn University. He was the owner of Tom Jones, Inc., Capitol Service Stations and Watson Farms, and was active in both civic and business affairs in Montgomery. Leslie was a member and past president of the Montgomery Lions Club and served on the Regions Bank Board of Directors for many years. He was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church in Montgomery and in later years, an active congregant of Pine Apple Methodist Church. A private service will be held for immediate family only. A Memorial Service will be held at Pine Apple Methodist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Stegall Seminary Scholarship Foundation, P. O. Box 241661, Montgomery, Alabama 36124-1661, or Pine Apple Methodist Church, 16109 HWY 10 East, Pine Apple AL 36768.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020