Letitia Juantina Nettles Gibbs'
"Though we will miss her greatly, we rejoice in Letitia Juantina Nettles Gibbs' (March 6, 1960 - June 20, 2020) triumphant return to her Heavenly Father. Join us on June 27, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Lockhart & Williams Cemetery, Madison Park on Fuller Rd, Montgomery, AL 36110 with Pastor Willie L. Moorer, officiating as we celebrate Letitia's life and the blessed promise of eternal life through Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Deacon Horace and Verlie Flowers Nettles, Jr., brother; Al Geter, grandparents, Deacon Horace and Emma Nettles, Sr., and Anthony and Fannie Flowers.

Letitia leaves behind to cherish her precious memories; 2 loving and devoted sons, Frederick Gibbs Jr. (Akeliah) and Rashard Nettles, grandchildren; Journei Gibbs, Amiyah Gibbs, Arieyah Gibbs, Amari Murdock (step- grandson) Mona Canidate, 1 (one) great-grandchild; Jadyde Stokes, three brothers and six sisters; Valbie (Barbara) Nettles, Montgomery, Alabama; Horvetta Nettles, Atlanta, GA, Harold (Barbara) Nettles, LaBrenda Thompson (Bernard), Horace Nettles III, Minister Sharon (Sam, Jr.) Rice, Danise Nettles, Rhonda (Pastor Willie L.) Moorer; all of Montgomery, Alabama and Kimberly Jo Nettles, Atlanta, GA. And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held at the funeral home staritng at 1:00 p.m. on Friday. (Due to local mandates of Covid-19, visitors are required to wear a facial mask and practice social distancing.)






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
