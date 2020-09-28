Levelle Boyce WilliamsPrattville - WILLIAMS, Levelle Boyce, 94, a resident of Prattville, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020. A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Prattville Memory Gardens. Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her loving husband, Herbert Joseph Williams Jr.; sons, Herbert Joseph Williams III, and Ronald Henry Williams; parents, Reuben and Cordia Boyce; sister, Rachel Krodle; brother, Lloyd Boyce. She is survived by her three daughters, Diane Seamon (Stevie), Kathy Milton (Paul), Michelle McCord (Doug); daughter-in-law, Linda Fisher; brother, Charlie Welch Boyce; 11 grandchildren, Herb Williams IV (Campbell), Jennifer Eisenberg (Jeremy), Steven Noel Seamon (Vi), Jeremy Brett Seamon (Julie), Ashley Tolar (Reid), Kristin Lilly (Brian), Suzanne McCord, Matthew Milton (Rebecca), Elizabeth McCord, John Douglas McCord, Jesse McCord (Kaitlyn); 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends.