Lewis Donald Porter
PORTER, Lewis Donald a resident of Eclectic, Alabama passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the age of 82. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. C.S.T. at Mt. Hebron East Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Finklea officiating. Burial will be at Lakeview Memory Gardens in Phenix City, Al. at 3:00 p.m. E.S.T. with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing. Mr. Porter is survived by his children Debra Steele, Donna Blinkhorn, Paula Pritchard, Dallas Porter, Mark Porter, Derrick Porter, Lisa Cox, Terry Tolbert; siblings, Becky Porter Wright, Steven Earnest Porter; 20 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Dallas Porter, Derrick Porter, Bobby Steele, Mark Porter, Jerry Blinkhorn, and David Steele. Honorary pallbearers will be Rayburn Thornton, Bobby Thornton, and Alton Thornton. The family will receive friends, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 18 to May 19, 2020