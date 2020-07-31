Lila Carmack DavisMontgomery - Lila Lee Sides Carmack Davis, 96, born in Prattville in 1923, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 40 years, Aubrey Carmack; husband, Jackie Davis; parents, James Virgil & Irene McKinney Sides; and a brother, James Buford Sides. Survivors include her children, Monte Aubrey Carmack of Sanford, FL, Sandra Carmack Justice (Wallace) of Montgomery, AL; grandchildren, Robert Kyle Justice of Owens Cross Roads, AL, Meredith Justice Smith (Jared) of Canton, GA; great grandchildren, Aubrey Adair Smith, Mary Pryor Smith, Hugh Matthew Smith, Milton Justice Smith, Olivia Grace Justice, Lila June Justice. Lila was the best wife and mother in the world who dearly loved and is loved by her family, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Frazer UMC. She loved her years as a member of Bal Masque, Chrysanthemum Garden Club, Montgomery Civinettes, Eastern Star, and Heart of Dixie Ramblers. She was beloved by many friends and will be truly missed by all who knew her. Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 3:00pm at Greenwood Cemetery, Montgomery, with Rev. Jared Smith officiating.