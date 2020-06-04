Lillian Johnson
Prattville - Mrs. Lillian Johnson age 53 a resident of Prattville, AL passed Thursday, May 28, 2020. Graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2pm from Pink Lily Cemetery with Pastor Patrick Lucas, Sr. officiating.
Davis Funeral Home, LLC Directing.
Prattville - Mrs. Lillian Johnson age 53 a resident of Prattville, AL passed Thursday, May 28, 2020. Graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2pm from Pink Lily Cemetery with Pastor Patrick Lucas, Sr. officiating.
Davis Funeral Home, LLC Directing.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.