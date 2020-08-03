1/1
Lillian Talley Tarsa "Juanita" Pritchett
Lillian "Juanita" Talley Tarsa Pritchett

Lizella, GA - Lillian "Juanita" Talley Tarsa Pritchett, 92, of Lizella, GA. passed away peacefully of natural causes at home Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home- Peachtree Corners Chapel, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30092. The Reverend Joe McDaniel will officiate. Interment will be at North Atlanta Memorial Park in Doraville, Georgia.

Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.

Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
(770) 448-5757
