E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
1120 Bragg Street
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 265-9221
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reposing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Zion A. M. E. Zion Church
455 W. Jeff Davis Avenue
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Zion A. M. E. Zion Church
455 W. Jeff Davis Avenue
Linda C. Higgins-Wright Obituary
Linda C. Higgins-Wright

Montgomery - HIGGINS-WRIGHT, Linda C., a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away June 2, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion A. M. E. Zion Church, 455 W. Jeff Davis Avenue, with Pastor Claude A. Shuford officiating. Family hour will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the chapel of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home. The body of Ms. Higgins-Wright will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 7, 2019
