Services
Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home - Wetumpka
8801 U.S. Highway 231 North
Wetumpka, AL 36092
(334) 567-7880
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Pintlala Baptist Church
73 Federal Drive
Hope Hull, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Pintlala Baptist Church
73 Federal Drive
Hope Hull, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Moody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda G. Moody

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda G. Moody Obituary
Linda G. Moody

- - Linda G. Moody, at 74 years old went to heaven to be with Jesus on Friday, June 21, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a wonderful friend to many. She was an amazing woman that was a very successful business owner and a strong advocate of the Lord.

Linda is survived by her husband of 44 years, Stewart C. Moody; her children, Tonya Benefield, Raymond Jacques, Jr. (Cindy), Taran R. Seymour (Steve), Travis L. Jacques (Lynn), Charla M. Stephenson (Wesley), Lynnette Burkey (Lonnie), and Tamara Marsh; 27 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild; one sister, Barbara Defee (Roger); extended family, Kimberly Powell (Matt), Thomas Baker and Dewayne Barron.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leon (Pete) Broadway and Clara Deese Broadway; one daughter, Claudia Moody; two great grandchildren; three brothers, five sisters, three nephews and one niece.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Pintlala Baptist Church, 73 Federal Drive, Hope Hull, AL, at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Gary Burton officiating and Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to funeral services at the church. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 9504 U.S. Hwy 331, Montgomery, Alabama.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Benjamin Myrick, Jr., Jason Baker, Kevin Naramore, Travis Jacques, Jr., Raymond Jacques, III, Robert D. Barron, Jr. and Houston Jacques.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now