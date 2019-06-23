|
Linda G. Moody
- - Linda G. Moody, at 74 years old went to heaven to be with Jesus on Friday, June 21, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a wonderful friend to many. She was an amazing woman that was a very successful business owner and a strong advocate of the Lord.
Linda is survived by her husband of 44 years, Stewart C. Moody; her children, Tonya Benefield, Raymond Jacques, Jr. (Cindy), Taran R. Seymour (Steve), Travis L. Jacques (Lynn), Charla M. Stephenson (Wesley), Lynnette Burkey (Lonnie), and Tamara Marsh; 27 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild; one sister, Barbara Defee (Roger); extended family, Kimberly Powell (Matt), Thomas Baker and Dewayne Barron.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leon (Pete) Broadway and Clara Deese Broadway; one daughter, Claudia Moody; two great grandchildren; three brothers, five sisters, three nephews and one niece.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Pintlala Baptist Church, 73 Federal Drive, Hope Hull, AL, at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Gary Burton officiating and Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to funeral services at the church. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 9504 U.S. Hwy 331, Montgomery, Alabama.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Benjamin Myrick, Jr., Jason Baker, Kevin Naramore, Travis Jacques, Jr., Raymond Jacques, III, Robert D. Barron, Jr. and Houston Jacques.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 23, 2019