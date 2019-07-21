|
Linda Harruff
Montgomery - On Monday, July 15, 2019, Linda Harruff passed away at the age of 72. Linda was a resident of Montgomery, AL. She was a cherished wife, daughter, sister, stepmother, and aunt.
Linda is survived by her husband, James Richard Harruff; her stepdaughters Kimberly Harruff and Lynn Harruff Bishop of Montgomery, AL; her mother, Irene Beasley of Goodwater, AL; brothers Phillip (Rhonda) Beasley of Goodwater, AL and Alan (Ann) Beasley of Warners Robin, GA; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father James Beasley.
A memorial service will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Montgomery, AL on July 23, 2019 at 11 AM. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. In-lieu of flowers a donation to the Montgomery Humane Society is suggested.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 21, 2019