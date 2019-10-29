Services
Linda JoBrannon Glore

Linda JoBrannon Glore Obituary
Linda JoBrannon Glore

Montgomery - Linda JoBrannon Glore, 76, of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tricia and Wallace White; five grandchildren, Christen Miller, Lauren Gore, Hayley White, Hannah White and Samantha White; two great grandchildren, Lillie Miller and MaryJane Miller.

A reception will be held in her honor on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. in the Magnolia Room at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, Holy Spirit Conference, 8770 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, AL 36117.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
