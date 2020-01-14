|
Linda Jordan
Montgomery - Linda Hall Jordan, age 80 of Montgomery, Alabama passed away January 13, 2020. She was born August 2, 1939 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Clifford Lamar Hall, Sr. and Nicie Cullifer Hall. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Bailey Jordan Jr. and her brother William "Billy" Hall. Linda was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and dear friend. She is survived by her daughters Rennie Jordan Crabb (Barry) of Montgomery, AL. and Angie Jordan Benrey (Andrew) of Alpharetta, GA. She is also survived by two grandchildren, William Brent Crabb (Sarah) of Birmingham, AL. and Jordan Ashley Crabb of Atlanta, GA., two great grandsons, William Carey Crabb and David Brent Crabb, her brother Clifford Lamar Hall, Jr. (Arista) of Atlanta, GA and many loving and faithful friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Leak Memory Chapel on Thursday, January 16 at 12:00 pm with Rev. Tim Thompson officiating. A visitation prior to the celebration is set for 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 241347, Montgomery, AL 36124. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to her loving and trusted caregiver, Jaunia Pearson.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020