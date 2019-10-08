Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Linda Kay Grisham Obituary
Linda Kay Grisham

Prattville, AL - GRISHAM, Linda Kay, 71, resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Prattville Memorial Chapel with Pastor Shane Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Mrs. Grisham was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mae Noles; son, Chris Allen Earnest; and brother, Tommy Noles. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, John Grisham; daughter, Stacie Wills (Travis); son, Scott Earnest (Heather); 11 grandchildren, Garrison Earnest, Mattie Graison Earnest, Petty Officer 3rd Class Scott Coleman Spence, USN, Jackson Cargile, Shelby Cargile, Mia Bradley, PFC Chase Wills, US Army, Mary Katherine Main, John David Phillips, Taylor Grisham, Madison Grisham; and numerous extended family and friends.

Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Download Now