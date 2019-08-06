|
Linda Kay Kennedy Dudewicz
Eufaula - January 15, 1953-July 16, 2019
Linda Kennedy Dudewicz of Eufaula, AL, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Eufaula with Father David Shoemaker officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church.
Linda is survived by her husband, Leon Joseph Dudewicz of Eufaula; brother, James C. Kennedy (Nancy); sister, Winanne K. Murray; and several nephews, nieces, and grand nephews and nieces. Linda is preceded in death by her son, Joseph Heath Dudewicz; parents, Col. Clarence N. & Marjorie C. Kennedy and sister, Sharon K. Hicks.
Linda was born in Frankfurt, Germany, while Col. Kennedy was there with the US Army. Linda graduated from Sidney Lanier High School, Montgomery, AL in 1971 and later earned a Bachelor's degree from Troy State University and a Master's degree in Social Work from the University of Alabama. She worked for many years with Spectracare in Eufaula before retiring in 2013.
After retiring Linda enjoyed watching her "Roll Tide" football, doing volunteer work,
and living on the farm. Linda leaves behind many friends, family, co-workers, and clients. She was known for her warm heart, loving spirit, and putting God above all else. May our "Angel on Earth" forever Rest In Peace.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Eufaula and also to the Director of Mental Health for Barbour County.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 6, 2019