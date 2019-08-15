|
Linton Lindel Jones
Montgomery - Linton Lindel (LL) Jones, 83, passed away August 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty F. Jones; sons, Rick Jones (Donna), Mike Jones (Cynthia) and Doug Jones (Louise); grandchildren, Stephanie Bell (Travis), Andrew Jones (Frances), Trent Jones (Shelby), Abigail Jones (fiancé Jake Rodgers), Rachael Houseal (Bradford), and Britton Jones (Daphney); great grandchildren, Crosby Bell, Rosaleigh Jones, Lillith Jones, Andalee Jones, Sawyer Kate Jones and Madison Claire Bell. Mr. Jones was a long time member of Capitol Heights Baptist Church. He retired from the City of Montgomery as the Sanitation Director. A family burial will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery at 12:00 pm, the visitation will be held at 1:00 pm at Leak Memory Chapel followed by a Memorial service at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 3125 Little Road, Suite 146, Trinity, FL. 34655, alzheimersresearchfoundation.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019