1957 - 2020
Clanton - 62 of Clanton, Alabama passed away on February 17, 2020. She was born in Selma AL. to Earle and JoAnn Melton. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earle and JoAnn Melton; brother, John E. Melton of North Dakota. Survivors include her brother James Keith Melton of Montgomery, AL. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11 am at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens, Montgomery AL.
