Little Miss Mayli Mejia Mejia
Montgomery - Little Miss. Mayli Aynel Mejia Mejia, 7, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed on February 17, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, March 03, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Memorial Presbyterian Church, Rev. Nan Adams, Pastor, Pastor Torres, Eulogist. Visitation will be Saturday March 02, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Bell-Lee's Funeral Home 2020 West Jeff Davis Ave. Montgomery, AL 36108. Bell -Lee's Funeral Home of Montgomery directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019