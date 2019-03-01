Services
Bell Funeral Home
2020 W. Jeff Davis Ave
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 265-0756
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Montgomery - Little Miss. Mayli Aynel Mejia Mejia, 7, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed on February 17, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, March 03, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Memorial Presbyterian Church, Rev. Nan Adams, Pastor, Pastor Torres, Eulogist. Visitation will be Saturday March 02, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Bell-Lee's Funeral Home 2020 West Jeff Davis Ave. Montgomery, AL 36108. Bell -Lee's Funeral Home of Montgomery directing.

Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
