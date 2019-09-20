|
Lloyd Long
of Atlanta, GA - Long, Mr. Lloyd, A resident of Atlanta, GA formerly of Millbrook, AL departed this life on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM from Lake Elam Missionary Baptist Church, Millbrook, AL, Rev Gary Jackson, Pastor and Rev. David Brandon, Officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cemetery, Mr. Long will lie in state one hour prior to services, Phillips-Riley Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019