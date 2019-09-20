Services
Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
2284 West Fairview Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 263-0477
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Lake Elam Missionary Baptist Church
Millbrook, AL
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake Elam Missionary Baptist Church
Millbrook, AL
Lloyd Long

Lloyd Long Obituary
Lloyd Long

of Atlanta, GA - Long, Mr. Lloyd, A resident of Atlanta, GA formerly of Millbrook, AL departed this life on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM from Lake Elam Missionary Baptist Church, Millbrook, AL, Rev Gary Jackson, Pastor and Rev. David Brandon, Officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cemetery, Mr. Long will lie in state one hour prior to services, Phillips-Riley Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019
