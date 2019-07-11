Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Frazer Church
Montgomery, AL
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Frazer Church
Montgomery, AL
Lloyd "Ferrell" Prescott

Lloyd "Ferrell" Prescott Obituary
Lloyd "Ferrell" Prescott

- - Lloyd "Ferrell" Prescott went home to Jesus on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the age of 81.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:30 am in the main sanctuary at Frazer Church in Montgomery, AL with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Montgomery.

Mr. Prescott served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves from 1961 to 1966. He was an active member of Frazer Church for over 30 years. He was a member of the Montgomery Jaycees, the Jimmy Hitchcock Committee, and the Montgomery County Planning Commission for many years. He was the Sales Manager at Moody Tire Service in Montgomery for over 50 years.

Mr. Prescott is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

Survivors include his wife, Rolena Prescott; his daughter, Heather Prescott Norwood (Tim); grandchildren Wade Prescott Norwood and Timothy Graham Norwood (Carlyn); sister, Ann Prescott Miller (Ron) of Atlanta; special nieces and nephews; and many friends and extended family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 11, 2019
