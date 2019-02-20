|
Lois Ann Price
Montgomery - Lois Ann Price, 79, passed away on February 16, 2019 in the Montgomery home where she had lived for the past 67 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lois Brown and Myrth William Price Sr. and her brother, Bill Price. Lois Ann worked in the purchasing department at ASU for many years, but was devoted to her alma mater, Auburn University. She was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church and a faithful servant of her Lord. She is survived by her nephews, Greg (Lynn) Price and Anthony (Leilani) Price; her niece, Mitzi (Randy) Raines; her sister-in-law, Mrs. Bill Price; as well as numerous cousins, grand and great grand nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Tiger. The family would like to extend a word of gratitude to her special friends, Judith Rogers and Helen Benford for their extra care during this time.
The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 2:00pm at Leak Memory Chapel officiated by Rev. Reed DePace. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Derek Price, Hunter Nobles, Dillon Hatfield, Dustin Hatfield, Trey Holmes, and Robert D. Phillips. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rescue K911, PO Box 862, Auburn, Alabama 36831.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2019