Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
(334) 215-0180
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
Lois Letitia Johnson

Lois Letitia Johnson

Montgomery - Lois Letitia Johnson, 67, of Montgomery, AL, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She is survived by her husband Carl Anthony Johnson Sr.; her son Carl Anthony Johnson Jr. (Jorielle); brother, Brice L. Thompson, Jr. (Sadie) all of Montgomery, AL; sister, Marilyn A. Johnson of Philadelphia, PA; sister-in-law, Sandra Nelson (Eugene) of Detroit, MI; brother-in-law, Roy Johnson (Ora) of Las Vegas, NV and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, June 27, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastors Lavaughn Wiggins and Ferry Nye officiating. Burial will follow in Alabama Heritage Cemetery. A visitation will be held in her honor at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. including a Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Omega Omega Service beginning at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her honor to the Montgomery County Board of Education or mailed to United Lutheran Church located at 1104 Rosa L. Parks Montgomery, AL 36108. To offer online condolences, please visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 24, 2019
