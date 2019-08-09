Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Lona's home
Lona Goodman


1953 - 2019
Lona Goodman Obituary
Lona Goodman

Prattville - Lona Marie Hopkins Goodman, of Prattville, passed away August 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Carol Hopkins; brothers, Johnny Hopkins and Kenneth Hopkins; sister, Georgetta Hopkins Pynes. She is survived by her daughters, Tanya Goodman Beavers (Eddie) and Lona Gene "Jeannie" Baker (Chris); grandchildren, Brittany, Kristin, Tristin, Maddie and Mason; great grandchildren, Caden, Ayden and Eli; siblings, Mike, Andrea, Al, Carol, Charlie and Shannon. A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Lona's home from 11:00 - 3:00 PM.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 9, 2019
