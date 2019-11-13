|
Lorene Clubb
Bryan - Lorene Clubb, 95, of Bryan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at The Isle at Watercrest.
Lorene was born in Stonewall, Oklahoma on June 16, 1924 to her late parents, Louie John Fox and Jewel Dolly Duncan. Growing up during the Great Depression, Lorene and her family made it through many challenges together. Lorene helped her parents during the tough times by helping raise her three brothers, Louie John Fox, Guin Eugene Fox, and Jackie Joe Fox. At the beginning of World War II, Lorene met the love of her life, an Army Air Corp Officer, Fred Jeff Clubb. Together, they raised two sons, Fred Clubb Jr. and Kevin Clubb. Lorene devoted her life to her family, supporting her husband's career as a Colonel in the Air Force and raising her two sons.
Lorene and her husband, Fred Clubb, retired and moved to Real Island, Lake Martin in Alabama, where they spent their Golden Years enjoying life on the lake. Most mornings, Lorene and Fred could be found sitting on the porch with a cup of coffee, while spending their days playing bridge and jet skiing. They both had a passion for raising birds and were active in their local Aviculture Society. They raised cockatiels, parrots, and fitches and loved to feed the hummingbirds. Lorene loved when her kids and grandchildren would visit them at the lake. She always looked forward to having her sons and grandsons home for the Holiday Season! In her later years, Lorene loved to go to the Casinos in Biloxi with Fred. Lorene spent many hours pouring herself into creating a genealogy of her and her husband's families, the Clubb and Fox families. She found history of the family tracing back to German immigrants arriving in the US before independence, including Native American Heritage and many important references to cousins across the country and their myriad achievements. She spent countless hours tracking down birth certificates, death certificates, marriage licenses, burial locations, and much more to learn about their families' history. Lorene loved sharing memories on the lake on Real Island with her friends and family.
Surviving in Lorene's memory are her son, Fred Clubb Jr. and his wife Deborah; her son, Kevin Clubb; her grandsons, Ross, Jeremy, and Austin; and her great-grandchildren, Paxton and Harper.
Lorene will be in heaven with her loving husband, Fred Jeff Clubb; her parents, Louie John Fox and Jewel Dolly Duncan, and her brothers, Louie John Fox Jr., Guin Eugene Fox, and Jackie Joe Fox.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5-8 pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Hillier Funeral Home of Bryan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Special Olympics Texas Area 06, PO Box 493
Plantersville, TX 77363, and Encompass Hospice, 3600 Texas 6 Frontage Rd Suite 100, College Station, TX 77845.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019