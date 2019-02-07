|
|
Lorene Jones
Montgomery - Lorene C. Jones, 90, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Cecil Douglas Jones; son, Randall Douglas Jones; parents, John W. and Dolly Cowart Cox; sister, Helen Cox Smith and brother, Fred W. Cox. Mrs. Jones is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Jones Porter, son in law, Gary A. Porter, Sr.; grandsons, Gary Allen Porter, Jr (Serena), John Adam Porter (Madeline); great granddaughters, Anna Grace Porter and Elizabeth Kate Porter. Mrs. Jones loved cooking, ceramics, gardening and her church, Ridgecrest Baptist Church. She retired from AT&T after working there for more than 38 years. She was also a member of the Tele-Com Pioneers. Services for Mrs. Jones will be Friday, February 8, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel at 11:00 AM with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Martin Memorial Cemetery in Clanton, Alabama. Mrs. Jones family would like to thank Crown Nursing Home and Comfort Care Hospice for the wonderful care given to her in her final days.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 7, 2019