Loretta Butler
Montgomery - Ms. Loretta Butler 63, of Montgomery, AL transitioned on Tuesday June 9, 2020. Funeral Services to be announced.
PEACE MORTUARY & FUNERAL SERVICES
3048 DORCHESTER DRIVE
MONTGOMERY, AL 36116
334-356-7162
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.