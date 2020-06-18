Loretta Crosby Butler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta Crosby Butler

Montgomery - Ms. Loretta Crosby Butler 63, of Montgomery, AL transitioned on Tuesday June 9, 2020. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the Oakwood Annex Cemetery with Apostle Keith L. Moore officiating.

PEACE MORTUARY & FUNERAL SERVICES

3048 DORCHESTER DRIVE

MONTGOMERY, AL 36116

334-356-7162




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved