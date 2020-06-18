Loretta Crosby Butler
Montgomery - Ms. Loretta Crosby Butler 63, of Montgomery, AL transitioned on Tuesday June 9, 2020. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the Oakwood Annex Cemetery with Apostle Keith L. Moore officiating.
PEACE MORTUARY & FUNERAL SERVICES
3048 DORCHESTER DRIVE
MONTGOMERY, AL 36116
334-356-7162
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.