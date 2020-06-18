Or Copy this URL to Share

Montgomery - Ms. Loretta Crosby Butler 63, of Montgomery, AL transitioned on Tuesday June 9, 2020. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the Oakwood Annex Cemetery with Apostle Keith L. Moore officiating.



