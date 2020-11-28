Lorraine Hall
Pike Road, Alabama - Lorraine Tinsley Hall, 97, passed away early Thursday morning, November 26, 2020. Born to Thomas Tinsley Sr. and Twinette Martin Tinsley, she was predeceased by her parents and her husband of 62 years, Oliver M. Hall. She is survived by her children: Steve (Thelma) Hall and Debra (Ed) Tomblin; her brother Thomas Tinsley Jr.; her grandson Greg (Jill) Hall and great grandchildren; Walker Hall and Cooper Hall. A graveside to honor her memory is set for Tuesday, December 1 at 10:00 am in Montgomery Memorial Cemetery, 3001 Simmons Drive, Montgomery, Alabama. Online condolences may be shared at: www.Leak-MC.com